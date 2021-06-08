ROCHESTER, Minn. — Donald (Don) Raye Sallade, 76, of Rochester, died peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, at his residence.
Donald was born on September 26, 1944, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Charles and Lila (Zickle) Sallade.
He moved to Des Moines, Iowa, at a young age and graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in Des Moines. After graduation, he attended the University of Iowa where he received his master’s degree in social work.
Donald was enlisted in the United States Navy from 1969-1972.
On April 3, 1971, Donald married Susan Zimmerman in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The couple lived in Des Moines; East Dubuque, Ill.; and Dubuque for many years, until moving to Southeast Minnesota in 2014.
Donald was a school social worker in Galena, Ill., until 1999. He went on to obtain his journeyman electrician license and worked as an electrician in Dubuque and also had a handyman repair business, Don’s Electric.
In 1981, he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Donald’s cancer was successfully treated at University of Wisconsin-Madison, with the strong support of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Laurel Light, of Rochester; two grandchildren, Marcus and Ada; and siblings, Sharon (Ronald) Wedeking, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and C. Ronald Sallade, of Des Moines.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Don enjoyed music, particularly American Folk music of the 1960s and 1970s.
He was gifted with his hands and enjoyed working in the garage on various projects. Don was proud of building a home with his wife and fixing up another home in Dubuque.
He loved lakes and being on the water.
Don was a devout Christian and served on various committees and as a Sunday School instructor at Grandview Methodist Church in Dubuque.
A celebration of Donald’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be held at a later date in Des Moines.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sallade family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.