Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Robert W. Bohringer, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of services.
Jean Ann M. Cornish, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Egelhof, Siegert, & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
John H. Del Degan, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Barrington Lakes Pavilion, 11342 Lakeview Drive.
Thomas G. Feltes, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Charles A. Grau, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 1600 White St.
Jeffrey R. Hayes, Kieler, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Oxus Grotto.
Marge E. Herbers, Bloomington, Wis. — Memorial Mass: Noon Thursday, Sept. 24, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington.
John Paul Jamison, Beetown, Wis. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Beetown Cemetery.
Adorine A. Kaiser, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Edith M. Mills, Muscatine, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. today, Nichols Cemetery.
James R. Olson, Lansing, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Lansing. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the church.
Dennis F. Rolfes, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Lester Steffens, West Union, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home, West Union.