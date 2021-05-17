CUBA CITY, Wis. — Isadore M. “Izzy” Kowalski, 90, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City, Wisconsin.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
A public visitation for friends will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church before the service. The family suggests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Izzy was born on October 20, 1930, in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, the son of Jacob and Catherine (Timmerman) Kowalski.
He married Helen Miller on September 13, 1958. She preceded him in death on April 27, 1961. He married Diane Sincock on October 12, 1968, in Menominee, Illinois.
Izzy was a lifelong farmer.
He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, enjoying the games with his brother, Leroy, while drinking a Potosi beer and having a celebratory cigar.
Izzy’s faith was very important to him. He was a quiet, easygoing man who enjoyed the simple things in life.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Kowalski, Cuba City; a daughter, Gayle (Steve) Rojemann, Menominee, IL; a son, Brian Kowalski, Cuba City; two grandchildren, Kelly Rojemann and Lindsey (Evan) Hagemann; and one great-grandchild, Tate Hagemann.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Dolores Quinn, Ramona Bode, and Bernadette Jansen; four brothers, Victor, Norbert, Eugene, and Leroy Kowalski.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Epione Pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, an Isadore M. Kowalski Memorial Fund has been established. Cards may be sent to Casey-McNett Funeral Home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI, 53807.
