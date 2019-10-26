BANKSTON, Iowa — Joseph E. Lattner, 66, of Bankston, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, on the family farm in Bankston, Iowa.
Visitation for Joe will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in Farley.
Services for Joe will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating, concelebrating Rev. Joseph McDermott SVD. Burial will be held in St. Clement’s Cemetery in Bankston, Iowa.