LaVon J. Bennett, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, and 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Marie E. Dupont, Dubuque, formerly of Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Sherrill. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
Patricia L. Gabrielson, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Bethany Home.
Mary Ann Hermsen, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa, and 11 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Ronald T. Horan Sr., Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook, Iowa. Visitation: After 10 a.m. at the church.
Lois T. Leibfried, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.