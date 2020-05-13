BERNARD, Iowa — Curt J. Curoe, 61, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, following a sudden illness at UnityPoint-Health Finley Hospital.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14, on the funeral home Facebook page. You must LIKE Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory on Facebook in order to view the service.
Curt was born on January 16, 1959, in Dubuque, the son of Louis E. and Shirley A. (Federspiel) Curoe. He married Ann Donovan, of Dubuque, on May 11, 1979, at St. Joseph’s Church, Key West, IA, and together they lived, farmed and raised their family in rural Bernard. Curt’s joys in life were his show cattle, his grandchildren and his family, not necessarily all in that order. He was a dedicated employee of Horsfield Construction for 30 years. He felt as though they were his second family and they treated him the same. He also served as a 4-H leader and was a tissue donor.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; his four children, Chad (Keeley) Curoe, Casey (Nicole) Curoe, Caden Curoe, all of Bernard, Lexi (Matt) Weigel; six grandchildren, Corbin, 6, Colton, 4, Keira, 6, Louis, 2, Curoe, and Kohen, 3, and Zade, 2, Weigel; and a special son, Jordan. He is also survived by his mother, Shirley Curoe; his siblings, Cindy (Larry) Trumm, Cathy (Mark) Knuth, Cheri (Tom “Mooder”) Ryan, Christy (David) Crees and Chuck (Lizz) Curoe. His mother and father-in law, Ron and Pat Donovan; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Rose (Mark) Hoerner, Mike (Sue) Donovan, Joan (Gene) Kies, Beth (Steve) Timmerman, Patrick (Jenny) Donovan and Brian (Shelly) Donovan; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis; and his uncle, Col. Patrick Curoe, USAF.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Dept., Bernard Fire and EMS and the staff at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital Emergency Room, especially Mary Rausch and Beth Timmerman, for all their efforts and compassion to Curt and his family.