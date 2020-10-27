DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Arlene M. Engelken, 78, of Dyersville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville, just two weeks prior to her husband, Clete.
A double visitation for Clete & Arlene will be held Thursday, October 29th, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Arlene was born Jan. 14, 1942, in Dubuque and was the daughter of Joseph and Marcella (Theisen) Lynch. She graduated from Holy Rosary High School in La Motte. She worked at Prepared Food Shoppe which was a bakery in Dubuque.
She married Cletus J. Engelken on Nov. 28, 1963, at Nativity Catholic Church in Dubuque. Together they farmed on the Engelken family farm and later she worked at All Star Feeds in Dyersville. She enjoyed visiting with the customers and especially loved delivering feed with Cletus.
During the last 6 years, she enjoyed keeping the staff and residents at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care laughing and smiling — they were her second family and she loved each and every one of them.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved trips to Branson and watching her grandkids in various sports. She will always be remembered by her wonderful smile, her contagious laughter and her loving heart.
Survivors include her loving husband, Cletus, of 56 years; two daughters: Ann Boeckenstedt and Theresa (Jeff) Neuhaus, both of Dyersville; three grandchildren, Amber and Heather Boeckenstedt and Devin Neuhaus; 3 sisters: Barb (Dwain) Kilburg, of Bellevue, IA, Lois Lynch, of Dubuque, and Janaan (Don) Junk, of Bellevue; one brother, Robert (Charlene) Lynch, of La Motte; in-laws: Irene Engelken, of Earlville, George (Sherry) Engelken, of Atlanta, GA, and Dale Zeimet, of Lakeview, AR.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Raymond Lynch, Richard Lynch, Mary Diane Lynch and Rosemary Zeimet. In-laws: Elmer & Mary Lou Engelken, Edwin & Aletha Engelken, Charlie & Alma Brehm, and Julius Engelken.
The family wants to give a special thank you to the entire staff at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care who cared for Arlene with amazing compassion over the last 6 years. Also thank you to the staff at Hospice of Dubuque for helping provide comfort during the last days.
