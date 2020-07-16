Sister Lou Ann (Aquilena) Kilburg, OSF, 76, of Clare House, Dubuque, passed Monday, July 13, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
A private Rite of Final Commendation will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020. A Memorial Mass will take place at Mount St. Francis Chapel at a later date. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
She was born on September 12, 1943, in Bellevue, IA, the daughter of Nick and Frances (Clasen) Kilburg.
Sister Lou Ann entered the Sisters of St. Francis on September 3, 1961, and made final profession of vows on August 12, 1969. Sister received her master’s degree in Religious Studies at Mundelein College in Chicago. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Monticello and Holy Ghost and St. Mary’s, Dubuque, and in Illinois at Niles. Sister also served in pastoral ministry among the Lakota people in South Dakota at Mission, Parmelee, St. Francis, Okreek, and Lower Brule. In Clements, Minnesota, and Sabula, Iowa, she served as Pastoral Administrator. She was most recently a caregiver at Home Instead Senior Care in Dubuque.
Sister is survived by her sisters, Norma (David) Sieverding and Judy Moran; brothers, Arlin (Bernice) Kilburg and Donald (Viola) Kilburg; sister-in-law Mary Kilburg; nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Leon Kilburg; and her brother-in-law, Michael Moran.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.