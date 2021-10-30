ALTOONA, Wis. — Martha Whitis, age 88 of Altoona, Wisconsin, formerly of Dubuque, IA died on October 25, 2021 with her husband of 68 years by her side.
Martha was born on June 27, 1933 to George and Marie Noss while they were serving as missionaries in Karuizawa, Japan. She graduated from Berea College in Kentucky, where she met and married Peter Whitis on May 30,1953. She attended nursing school, and then dedicated her energy to rearing her 4 sons and taking care of her family.
Martha was passionate about art and music. 30 years after her first college graduation, she fulfilled a long-standing ambition by obtaining a second college degree in art history and music from Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa. She was an accomplished painter as well as a talented musician. As President of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra League, she made a permanent impact on the community when she spearheaded fundraising to revitalize the symphony orchestra in Dubuque. Her remarkable creativity and artistic and musical ability lives on in her talented grandchildren.
Martha is survived by her spouse Peter; her children Gregory (Karen), Luke, Matthew (Anne), and Benjamin (Lori); her brother Charles Noss (Anne); as well as 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, George and Marie Noss, and her siblings Dorothea and Margaret.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Special Olympics (SpecialOlympics.org) or the National Museum of the American Indian (AmericanIndian.si.edu); these causes were close to Martha’s heart.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, 2455 Sawgrass Place, Altoona, WI 54720 on November 20, 2021. Friends who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 are invited to attend a visitation with family from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, and a service at 2:00 pm. For the safety of our family, friends, and community, we will be following the recommendations of the CDC and the Eau Claire County Health Department. Masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged.