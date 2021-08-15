EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Geraldine A. “Geri” (Holmgren) O’Connor, 88, of East Dubuque, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Interment will be at 12:00 (Noon) on Thursday at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group facebook page.
Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Geri was born on January 10, 1933 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Mary (Barrett) Holmgren. On May 9, 1959 she was united in marriage to Lawrence E. O’Connor at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Chicago. Larry preceded her in death on January 16, 2010.
Geri was employed as a Secretary at Temperature Controls Company. She and Larry moved to East Dubuque in 1997. Geri was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and its Altar & Rosary Society.
Surviving are her beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary, her brothers, Fr. Raymond Holmgren and John “Jack” Holmgren and his wife, Patricia Holmgren, and “numerous four-legged furry friends”.