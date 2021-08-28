GUTTENBERG, Iowa — James Kolker, age 77, of Guttenberg, IA, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021, where he was comforted by his loving wife and family.
James was born on January 17, 1944 to John and Ruth (Schrunk) Kolker in Dubuque, IA, he was one of seven children. On June 6 in 1964, Jim married the love of his life Sandra Knudtson at St. Paul’s Church in Guttenberg, they were blessed with two loving sons and married for 57 amazing years. Jim had a great love for life and spent time with his wife, his kids and most definitely his grandchildren.
Jim worked for John Deere Tractor Works in Dubuque for 33 years, once he retired he still worked for Guttenberg Industries and Willie Construction where he drove miscellaneous trucks for them for a while. He also worked as a Valet Driver at the Casino in Marquette.
Some of Jim’s hobbies included: Coaching women’s softball, playing cards, especially playing Cribbage with his son Jason. Jim also loved going to all of Jason’s ball games. But nothing could top Jim’s favorite hobby of all when he could show his 1976 Chevy step side truck with all of the trophy’s that he had won.
Left to cherish his life are: his wife Sandra, son Jason; Grandchildren; Anastasia, Kristianna, and Jenna Kolker; Siblings: Janice Andregg, Judy Tepper, Jay (Joann) Kolker, Jerry (Pat) Kolker, and Rita Takes, along with many nieces, nephews’ relatives and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, a son Jeffrey Kolker in 1992, a brother John R. Kolker Sr.
In lieu of flowers and all types of sympathy the family would like all donations be made to the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital or the Clayton Ridge Community School District.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA where the family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021 with one hour prior to the start of service time. Funeral service will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 30, 2021, Rev. Michael Ashman officiating. Interment will be at Guttenberg City Cemetery, Guttenberg, IA.