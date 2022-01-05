Darlene H. Christopherson, Janesville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Saturday, April 30, Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 US-52.
Jimmy L. Coulson, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Edwin Fangman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Robert A. Gatena, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Jean A. Hammel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mark Hillers, Edgewood, Iowa — Scripture service: 11:30 a.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi, Iowa.
Tony L. Johnson, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel.
Alvin J. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Raymond L. Kirpes, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.
Malinda Kunkel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Velma McMahon, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Judy G. Nachtman, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Barbara K. Odefey, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Michael Ripple, Des Moines — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Matthias Catholic Church, Cascade, Iowa.
Donald W. Saeugling, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Farley, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
James A. Wolf, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Bankston.
Wildred A. Wulfekuhle, Winslow, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan 8, St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Warren, Ill. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Bernard M. Zenner, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.