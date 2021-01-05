Helen A. (Sullivan) Rodham, 89, of Dubuque passed away of natural causes at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 1, 2021 (on her husband John’s 92nd birthday).
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. January 6, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with Msgr. Lyle Wilgenbusch officiating, and will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Facebook page. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required at both the visitation and funeral Mass. The family understands if you are unable to attend, please be with us in prayer.
Helen was born August 24, 1931, in Dubuque, daughter of John and Mabel (Brede) Sullivan.
She graduated from the former Visitation Academy.
On October 2, 1954, she married John Rodham at the Church of the Nativity. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2020. Prior to marriage, Helen played on the Hilldale Dairy women’s basketball team and was employed at Interstate Power Company, as an Executive Administrator, and carried those skills into managing her home effectively and efficiently. Upon her marriage to John, she dedicated her life to raising her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandma. She completed countless college applications and scholarship forms and with her encouragement for education, she was proud to realize five children graduated from Loras College and the other from Creighton University.
Helen enjoyed being active, serving as a member and volunteer for St. Joseph the Worker Church and School, the St. Rose of Lima Mother’s Club and was an active participant at the Dubuque Community Y. A loving mother and homemaker, Helen was an extraordinary cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She took great pride in opening her home to all with her welcoming smile and loving arms. She enjoyed chauffeuring her children, and later her grandchildren, to practices, games, club activities and theatre, all the while giving unwavering support with advice, smiles and hugs. A compassionate and caring women, she took on the responsibility of managing her elderly family member’s health and financial needs for several years. John and Helen thoroughly enjoyed all sports and, especially, the Iowa Hawkeyes and College World Series in Omaha.
Surviving are her children, Diane (Roger) Arensdorf, Steve (Kris) Rodham and Karen (Patrick) Reidy, all of Dubuque, Laura (Danny) Purcell, of Omaha, NE, Gary (Janelle) Rodham, of Mesa, AZ, and Luke Rodham, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Lisa, Abbey, Julie, Molly, Patrick John, Mark, KatieBeth, Michelle, Bridgett, Eric, Nolan, Ellie, Ashley, Nathan, McKenna, Gretchen, Greta, Kelsey and Megan; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marian Marlin, of Newark, DE; and a sister-in-law, Carol Tracy, of Bend, OR
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Donald “Rocky” Sullivan; a sister, Eileen Miller; a sister-in-law, Margaret Sullivan; and two brothers-in-law, Donald Miller and George Marlin.
In lieu of flowers, a Helen A. Rodham memorial fund has been established.
Helen’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of By Your Side Care, especially Lisa, Michelle, Rebecca, Laura and Inna for their wonderful care and compassion.