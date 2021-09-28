Judith Ann Foddrill, 79, of 2390 Chaney Road in Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at her home on September 25, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal services.
Judy was born on February 16, 1942, in Ames, Iowa, to Fred and Gwendolyn (Torrence) Sydness. She grew up in Huxley, Iowa and graduated from Ballard High School. Judy worked at the John Deere Des Moines Works where she met her husband Bob. They were married on May 4, 1963. They were transferred to the John Deere Dubuque Works in 1978 and worked a total of 40 years for Deere & Company. She retired in 2001.
Left to cherish Judy’s memory are her daughter, Barbara Weisenberger; granddaughters, Kaystin and Clare Weisenberger; brother-in-law, Michael (Marilyn) Foddrill; sister-in-law, Sharon Foddrill; nieces and nephews, Mark (Kristen) Sydness, Jodi Reinhart, Paul (Angela) Sydness, Brian (Kristian) Foddrill, John (Angela) Foddrill and Shelly (David) McElligott.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; one brother, Carroll Sydness; one sister, Karen Sydness; one granddaughter, Lauren Weisenberger and one son-in-law, Eric Weisenberger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family wishes to extend a great appreciation to Dr. Hermann and to Brittney, Stacy and Amy from Hospice of Dubuque for all the care and compassion shown to Judy.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.