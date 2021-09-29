George J. Amling, Greeley, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Carol A. Boland, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Linwood Cemetery Chapel.
William H. Calvert, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Ellen Mary Garrett, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Service: 11 a.m. today at the chapel.
Morris B. Klocker, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, Church of the Resurrection.
Kenneth J. Krogman, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Bonnie L. Miller, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Benton (Wis.) VFW.
Mary Martina Runde, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City; and 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Parish wake service: 2:45 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Joanne L. Stierman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Mildred Welp, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Larry Zenz, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Parish rosary: 2:45 p.m. today at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.