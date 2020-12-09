LANCASTER, Wis. — On December 7, 2020, Larry Earl Moore, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully at his farm at age 74.
Larry was born on May 14, 1946, in Lancaster, the eighth of nine children born to Harley and Leone (Ames) Moore. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1964. Larry was united in marriage to Peggy Ann Meyer on October 25, 1980, at Whig Methodist Church in Platteville, WI.
They shared 40 wonderful years with one another. Together, they raised two daughters, Brenda and Becky, and one son, Larry Jr. In 1997, they moved to their current family farm on County Road A in Lancaster. For 55 years, Larry was a dedicated farmer and truck driver.
Larry was an honest man with many wonderful qualities such as a hard work ethic and a mischievous sense of humor. He relished if he could get someone “hook, line and sinker” with his jokes. Larry enjoyed his John Deere and Oliver farm equipment as well as his beloved Peterbilt semi. His most cherished moments included sharing meals with his family around the dinner table and sharing stories about their day.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Peggy Moore; children Brenda (Todd) Fritz, Becky (Kurt) Cohen and Larry (Tanya) Moore Jr.; grandchildren, Shelby, Sara, Sam, Summer, Jonathan, Britnee and Larry III; siblings, Allen (Mary) Moore, Harley “Joe” (Vivian) Moore, Judy (Charlie) Kuenster and Linda Wilson; mother-in-law, Dorothy Meyer; sister-in-law, Alice Moore; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Leone; siblings, Jerry (Betty) Moore, John (Evelyn) Moore, Paul Moore and Lorraine (Floyd) Klaas; and father-in-law, Elmer “Junior” Meyer.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster with Reverend Pamela Strakeljahn officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. Family and friends may call on Friday from 12 noon until time of services at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to Meriter Hospital, Grant Regional Health Center and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion.
