ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — John Joseph Cody of Arlington Heights, IL passed away Saturday May 7, 2022, at the age of 72. John died peacefully with his beloved children by his side. John was born in Dubuque, IA on May 5, 1950 to Jack and Irma Cody and is survived by his sister, Anne Roush, and brother, Richard Cody. John graduated from Loras in 1972 and was later inducted into the Loras College Varsity Hall of Fame on September 10, 2011 for his contributions to their football program. John will be remembered for both his kindness towards others and love for family above all else. John took the greatest pleasure in spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a man of traditions to include annual Christmas trips to Dubuque, warm summer White Sox games, weekend visits to see his grandkids and St. Patrick’s day celebrations. John’s family legacy will be carried on by his children and their spouses, Erin and Ryan Robinson, Adam and Lisa Cody and Tim and Jenna Cody. Without question, the joy of John’s life were his 8 grandkids that all enjoyed the gift to have known him; Kelly Robinson, Mary Robinson, Will Robinson, Braden Cody, Elise Cody, Grace Cody, Harper Cody and Patrick Cody. Funeral and interment services were held May 12, 2022 in Arlington Heights. People wishing to honor John’s memory and commitment to family can make donations to Made by Mary Community. PayPal donations can be made at www.madebymarycommunity.org or checks mailed to Made By Mary at 613 Albion Lane, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information and condolences: www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168