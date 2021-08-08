Sorry, an error occurred.
William D. Benoy, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside service: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie du Chien.
Carolyn A. Ensch, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Claire L. Hermanson, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Monday, August 9, Dubuque Arboretum.
Phyllis J. Kampas, Elkhorn, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, Savanna Township Cemetery.
Robert Pommerich, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, Alice E. & Erwin J. Hafeman Veranda, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Julie Westercamp, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Grand River Center.
