Michael A. Nebel, 58, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Mike will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1701 Rhomberg Ave., with Rev. Father Mark Kwenin as the celebrant.
Michael was born April 28, 1961, in Dubuque, the son of Roger Bernard and Carol Ann Chaloupka Nebel. On April 15, 1989, he married Nancy Marie Tully at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque. He was a 1980 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. He had just recently retired from Morrison Brothers on August 31, 2019, where he was a machinist for 34 years. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed hunting, gardening and anything outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy, of Dubuque; two daughters, Melissa Sue (Jeff Hemmer) Nebel, of Des Moines, IA, and Amber Marie (Tyler) Pritchett, of Waverly, IA; his mother, Carol Ann (Tom Lahey) Nebel, of Dubuque; four brothers, Kyle (MeLeah) Nebel, of Warren, MI, Steve (Louise) Nebel, of Potosi, WI, Eric (Beth) Nebel, of Durango, IA, and Kim (Gail) Nebel, of Sacramento, CA; one sister, Dawn (Joe Gahan) Bandy, of Sherrill, IA; in-laws, Jack (Debbie) Tully, of Dubuque, Steve (Connie) Tully, of Dubuque, Jeff (Lois) Tully, of Monticello, IA, Mark (Penny) Tully, of Altoona, IA, Sue Tully, of Dubuque, Dan (Lisa) Tully, of Altoona, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, and one brother, Randy.
The Nebel family thanks their special neighbors, Ryan and Tiffany Sherman, and Tony (Jessica) Markham, and the staff at MercyOne Medical Center.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Michael’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.