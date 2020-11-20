Dale Patrick Kaukaskie, 51, of Dubuque, IA, entered into his eternal home in heaven on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital.
Dale was born on November 30, 1968, the son of Don and Irene (Lucy) Kaukaskie, one of three children.
Dale was known as a very good worker. He worked many jobs, lastly at Lund Mfg. in Farley, IA.
He loved meeting people and never forgot a name or face. He was funny, loved sports, comedy and his train set. He was good at photography and enjoyed fishing with his dad up north. Dale always had a smile on his face and would do anything for family and friends.
Dale is survived by his son Brandon; his parents, Don and Irene; his brother, Mike, all of Dubuque; and his sister, Cheryl (Bryan) Symons, of Benton, WI; nephew, Sam, of Chaska, MN; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Dale’s life will be held at a later date.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is assisting the family.