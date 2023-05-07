Georgiann T. “Georgie” Barry, 70, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Florida after her long battle with cancer.

Georgie will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 10556 Military Rd, Dubuque, IA 52003. A Celebration of Life will also be held on Saturday, May 13th at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Rd, Dubuque, IA 52003, starting at 12:00 p.m. Anyone whose life she touched is cordially invited.

