Georgiann T. “Georgie” Barry, 70, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Florida after her long battle with cancer.
Georgie will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 10556 Military Rd, Dubuque, IA 52003. A Celebration of Life will also be held on Saturday, May 13th at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Rd, Dubuque, IA 52003, starting at 12:00 p.m. Anyone whose life she touched is cordially invited.
She was born on December 27, 1952, in Dubuque to loving parents Elizabeth (Betty) Barry, and Donald Barry. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1971. She was later married to Francis Milroy for five years, during which they had their son, Toby Milroy.
Georgie worked for several years at John Deere, then in the food and beverage industry. She later went on to buy and run her own tavern and restaurant and on Highway 61 — “Georgie’s Skyline” — for more than 30 years.
Recommended for you
She loved chatting with the local crowd and providing a place where the community could gather to celebrate holidays, special events, or to just stop by and have a drink.
She is survived by her son Toby Milroy and his wife Courtney Milroy, granddaughter Sophie Milroy, sisters Cheryl “Cheri” Lang (Dan), Margaret Mueller (Ron), Ellen Stuckey (Matt), Linda Douglas, and brother Fabian Barry, sisters-in-law Betsy Wubben, Bea Nagelmaker, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Scott, Donald “Donnie”, George Daniel, sister Mary Jean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.