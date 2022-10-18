Maria Podnar, 81, of Dubuque, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, in her home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Maria will be 6:00 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Deacon John Stierman officiating.
Maria was born March 29, 1941, in Kuterevo, Croatia, the daughter of Nick and Kathy Marinic. On May 6, 1959, she married Tom Podnar in Croatia. He died April 14, 2021.
She worked as a Supervisor at Manor Care for 30 years. She was a member of the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, camping, loved spending time with family, baking, and cooking. Baklava and Sarma were her favorites. She was an incredible host who made sure all her guests were well fed. Her only addiction was wearing and crafting jewelry.
Survivors include three daughters, Susie Graham, Anna Ellison, and Manda (Joe) Vondran, all of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Danielle, Shelby, Krystal, David, Samantha, and Spencer; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jurra Marinic of Croatia.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Greg and Ilia Marinic, and one sister Dragica Mojatic.
Special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital.
