POTOSI, Wis. — Bobbie Lee Brady, age 78, of Potosi, WI, completed his earthly journey on Nov. 27, 2022, at home while surrounded by his loving family. To honor Bobbie’s life, a private family service is being held.

Bobbie was born on July 28, 1944, in Wayland, KY, a son to David D and Tennessee (Vance) Brady. He was a good and decent man who spent the majority of his working years providing for his family as a machinist with various companies around the country. Bobbie eventually made his way to Potosi to enjoy the quiet life with his beautiful bride, Constance “Connie” (Menne) for the remainder of his years.

