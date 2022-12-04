POTOSI, Wis. — Bobbie Lee Brady, age 78, of Potosi, WI, completed his earthly journey on Nov. 27, 2022, at home while surrounded by his loving family. To honor Bobbie’s life, a private family service is being held.
Bobbie was born on July 28, 1944, in Wayland, KY, a son to David D and Tennessee (Vance) Brady. He was a good and decent man who spent the majority of his working years providing for his family as a machinist with various companies around the country. Bobbie eventually made his way to Potosi to enjoy the quiet life with his beautiful bride, Constance “Connie” (Menne) for the remainder of his years.
Bobbie was well known for his infectious laugh and easy-going demeanor. Life was to be taken as an opportunity to enjoy the finer moments and Bobbie made sure that this fact was continually addressed. He always enjoyed being in the outdoors whenever possible, especially walking through the timber on a crisp morning in search of the biggest buck, or simply grabbing his fishing pole to savor a little down-time in-between baiting his hook.
Two of his favorite ways to spend some time though were undeniably a nice afternoon under the sun out on his Harley Davidson, and just relaxing with family and friends by his side. Bobbie made the most out of each day and always kept it simple.
Thankfully, the memories he leaves behind will help to heal the broken hearts of all who knew and loved him in time as well.
Thank you, Bobbie, for bringing the best you into each day and may the Lord now provide you with the peace you seek until we all meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Bobbie include his loving wife, Constance “Connie” Brady, Potosi, WI; his children, James (Lisa) Brady, Romeo, MI, and Bobby Brady, Jr., Madison Heights, MI: his grandson, Jimmy (Kaily) Brady, Lapeer, MI; his siblings, Charles Brady, Coldwater, MI, and Hazel Vario, Algonac, MI; his father-in-law, Cyril Menne, Potosi, WI; his sisters-in-law, Renee Menne, Potosi, WI, Karla (Chuck) Oyen, Potosi, WI, Kim (Allen) Kammerude, Dubuque, IA, and Paulette Brady, Warren, MI; his brother-in-law, Kevin (Ronda) Menne, Potosi, WI; his two favorite canine companions, Bella and Suzie Q; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Bobbie was preceded in death by brothers, David Brady, Jr., Gene (Shirley) Brady, and Douglas Brady; his sister, Joyce Ledyard; his mother-in-law, Pearl Menne; and his sister-in-law, Beth Menne.
Bobbie’s family would like to thank Chris Weber and the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care of Bobbie and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.