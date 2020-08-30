Denny Joe Davis Sr., 61, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 24th, 2020.
According to his wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Denny was born on May 4th, 1959, the son of Vernice and Rose Marie (Molitor) Davis. Denny had a big heart, he loved his kids, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren, he was so proud of all of them, and he loved them all so much. He was deeply passionate about his family, and he looked forward to every holiday spent surrounded by them. He adored his animals and was always there to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed.
Those left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Vicki Nethery; sons, Mike (Jenn) Nethery, Denny Joe Davis Jr., Travis Leick; his daughter, Nicole Davis; grandchildren, Gavin, Reese, and Noah; his mother, Rose Marie Davis; two brothers, Norman and Howard Davis.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernice Norman Davis; and a sister, Tina Hall.