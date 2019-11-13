APPLE RIVER, Ill. — Bernieta M. Bourquin, 84, of Apple River, Ill., passed away Sunday November 10, 2019, with family at her side, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis.
She was born on May 6, 1935, in Illinois, to Herbert and Bernice (Stadel) Bahr. Bernieta married Charles Bourquin on February 12, 1955, in Scales Mound, Ill. Bernieta farmed alongside Charles for many years, and she was a teller at the Apple River State Bank. She was a lifetime member of the Apple River Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing cards and games, and fishing. Bernieta enjoyed traveling, especially to Switzerland, and spending the winters in the Gulf Shores with Charles. She loved spending time with her family, and especially her great-grandchildren.
Bernieta is survived by her children, Lynnsey (Michael) Armoska, of Cherry Valley, and Marcel (Karen) Bourquin, of Apple River; grandchildren, Lisa Adams, Curt Hoagland, Cory (Sara) Bourquin and Kristy Bourquin; great-grandchildren, Kyan Adams and Bailey Hoagland, and Hayden and Emma Bourquin; sister, Leah Mae (Malcolm) Anderberg; step-grandson, Nicholas Armoska; and step-great-grandchildren, Calvin and Nolan Armoska.
Bernieta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles, in 2006; and sisters and brother, Alberta, Verlea and Calvin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren, Ill. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at West Ella Cemetery in Apple River. Pastor Kathy Linn will officiate the services.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the Warren Ambulance, and the staff at The Monroe Clinic and Hospital and SSM St. Mary Hospital for the care they gave Bernieta.