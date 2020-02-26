HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — John L. Obriecht, 78, of rural Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with his wife, Joy, at his side.
A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, with a memorial service to be held at 3:30 p.m. the same day.
John was born on September 19, 1941, in Brookfield, WI, the son of Arthur and Florence (Barrington) Obriecht. He was a 1960 graduate of Brookfield High School. He married Anne Dondlinger, and to this union two children were born— Justin and Andrew. They later divorced. He was then united in marriage to Joy Davis in 2004. John enjoyed playing cribbage, visiting with friends at the Eagle Point Barge, vacationing at the family property on the Flambeau River, and traveling with his wife. He was famous for his storytelling abilities about all of his adventures.
John formerly worked for Railton, delivering groceries to resorts in the north woods of Wisconsin, as a semi-truck driver for various trucking companies and was a member of the Milwaukee Teamster’s Union. He was the owner of USA Fireworks with his wife for several years.
John is survived by his wife, Joy; two sons, Justin (Tara) and their children, Clayton, Silas and Gospel Obriecht, of Granada Hills, CA, and Andrew Obriecht of Montello, WI; step-children, Amy (DJ) Bean and their children, Allison and Adam, of Maquoketa, IA, Laura (Scott) Perry and their son Parker, of East Dubuque, IL; John’s good friend, Bob Walther, of Florence, WI; and his golden retriever, Jack.
In lieu of flowers, a John Obriecht memorial fund has been established.
