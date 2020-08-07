CASCADE, Iowa — Teresa “Marie” Kivlahan, 92, of River Bend Retirement Community in Cascade, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her home in Cascade.
A Private Memorial Service for Teresa Marie will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Teresa Marie was born April 22, 1928, in Garryowen (Jackson County), Iowa, daughter of Daniel Joseph and Mary Ann (Stanton) Martin. She is a 1946 graduate of the former St. Martin’s High School in Cascade, IA, and a 1950 graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque, IA. On February 7, 1953, she was united in marriage to William Kivlahan at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2012.
During her Nursing career she was employed at many places including, John McDonald Hospital in Monticello, Iowa. She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
She is survived by five daughters, Beth (Ron) Kasemodel, of Maquoketa, IA; Mary Kivlahan (Robert Schmidt), of Ottumwa, IA, Kay (Gary) Wagner, of Aledo, IL, Alice (Wayne) Althoff, of La Motte, IA and Amy Kivlahan (Richard Osmer), of Dixon IL; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Doris Kivlahan, of Dubuque, IA.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joseph (Katie) Martin and John W. “Bill” (Rita) Martin; two sisters, Madonna (Gene) Redmond and Murilla (Dick) Gehl; and her father and mother-in-law, Lester and Margaret (Turnis) Kivlahan; and a brother-in-law, John Kivlahan; and a sister-in-law, Sr. Antonine Kivlahan.
Memorials for Teresa Marie Kivlahan may be given to Mount St. Francis of Dubuque, IA, Divine Word Seminary of Epworth, IA, and New Melleray Abby Monastery in Peosta, IA. Cards and memorials may be sent to the family at Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Kivlahan family, P.O. Box 430, Cascade, Iowa 52033
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of River Bend Retirement Community for all the wonderful care and support given to their mother and family.