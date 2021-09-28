Joanne L. Stierman, 84, of Dubuque died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ennoble Manor.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church followed by the funeral Mass at 10:30. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Joanne was born September 26, 1936 in Dubuque, daughter of Joseph and Alice (Hamsmith) Maas.
She graduated from St. Joseph Academy. Throughout her life, she did office work for several places, retiring from Hartig Drug after working there for 15 years.
She enjoyed bowling, playing Euchre and doing circle a word and number book puzzles. She was a member of Holy Ghost where she worked and called Bingo for over 30 years. She belonged to RSVP of Dubuque and volunteered many hours at the Dubuque Arboretum in the summer.
She is survived by a brother, Jim (Marilyn) Maas, a sister, Karen Maas and a sister in law, Carol Maas. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Kathy (Al) Oakes, Pat (Jody) Maas, Paula (John) Fitzgerald, Carla (John) Courtney, Carol (Bryon) Wadsley, Jennifer (Andrew) Sheppard, Jason (Danielle Barry) Maas and Angela Maas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Tom Maas.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Ennoble Manor, as well as Hospice of Dubuque, especially Joanne’s nurse Hillary, for their care.