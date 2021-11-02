HOPKINTON, Iowa — Rita M. Feldmann, 89 of Edgewood, formerly of Hopkinton, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood.
Visitation will be held 2 — 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville where a rosary will be held at 2 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 a.m., Thursday, at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Hopkinton, with burial in Hopkinton Cemetery. Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate.
Rita was born July 11, 1932 in Petersburg the daughter of Frank and Eleanore (Fangmann) Thole. She married Cletus Feldmann on June 12, 1950. Cletus passed away on November 22, 1992. She later married Floyd Feldmann on May 23, 1998 in Sand Springs. Floyd passed away on April 16, 2018.
Survivors include her children: Margie (LeRoy) Helle, Marilyn (Joe) Willenbring, Lois (Gene) White, Arnold (Carmen) Feldmann, Linda (Mark) Opat, Joyce (Tom) Nefzger, Connie (Rodney) Nefzger, Kelly Salow, 29 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Bernice Thole of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Cletus Feldmann, second husband, Floyd Feldmann, a son, Dale Feldmann, a son-in-law, Dennis Willenbring, a daughter-in-law, Mae Salow, two granddaughters, Juli and Jan Feldmann, one great great grandson, Ethan March, siblings: Linus (Bernadine) Thole, Alice (Richard) Olberding, Lawrence, Francis, Charles, Alfred (Clarinda) Thole, Viola (Erwin) Klosterman, Mary Ann (Fred) Wessels.
The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Convalescent Home for their compassionate care.