MILTON, Wis. — James J. “Jim” Brady, 76, of Milton, Wis., formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, and East Dubuque, Ill., passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019, at home following a brief illness.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville, Wis. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Jim was born on November 7, 1942, in Dubuque, the son of Louis E. and Emily R. (Kuhl) Brady. He was a graduate of the first class from Wahlert High School in 1960.
Jim was a nursing assistant prior to his retirement. He enjoyed playing bingo, poker, going to the casino, crocheting and going out for dinner. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving from 1966 until 1968.
Surviving is his partner, Ken Rennison, of Milton, Wis.; two daughters, Anne (Paul) Hefel, of Marion, Iowa, and Elizabeth (friend, Chris Bohlen) Brady, of Iowa City, Iowa; two grandchildren, James and Julia Hefel; his brother, Bernard “Ben” (Evie) Brady, of East Dubuque; eight nieces and nephews; and his brother-in-law, Loras Schuster, of Sycamore, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis in 1975, and Emily in 1992; and a sister, Therese Schuster in 1999.
A James J. Brady memorial fund has been established.
