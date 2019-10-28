BELLEVUE, Iowa — Harold E. Bowman, 83, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family at Manor Care in Dubuque.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, and also one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Harold Edward Bowman was born February 8, 1936, in rural Bellevue, the son of William and Laura (Keil) Bowman. Harold was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue.
Following graduation from Bellevue Community Schools, he proudly served his country in the United States Army. Harold was united in marriage to Sandra Lucille Gard on November 8, 1958, sharing almost 61 years of marriage and memories including the blessings of five children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Following his service in the U.S. Army, Harold worked as street commissioner for the City of Bellevue and later Bellevue Sand and Gravel until his retirement. Harold was also very proud to be one of Bellevue’s first volunteer ambulance drivers.
Harold loved the fall and its many hunting opportunities, especially squirrel and coon hunting with family and dear friends. Harold loved to garden, eagerly beginning his vision studying the 20 seed catalogs in late winter in anticipation of spring planting and the great joy of sharing his harvest. He possessed the wisdom of a master gardener by experience alone, others often seeking his guidance in hopes of a bountiful harvest. Over the years, he so enjoyed a good joke, yet endearingly rarely could remember the punch line. He loved his dog, Charlie, his dear friends, yet most of all, he loved his family.
Those who remain to honor and cherish his memory include his wife, Sandra; children, Deb (Bill) Sieverding, Jim (Kristy) Bowman, Kate Bowman and Billy (Tonya) Bowman; nine grandchildren, Kelley (David) Brown, Ben Sieverding, Jake (Bri) Sieverding, Erica (Drew) Koranda, Michael (Claire) Bowman, Devon Bowman, McKenzee (Taylor) Bowman, Ricky Makoben and Alex Makoben; five great-grandchildren, Ada, Felix, Kita, Gavin and Jayden; and two great-grandchildren on the way. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter and son in-law, Christine and Marty Victor; siblings, Lester (Eileen) Bowman, Arthur (Cleo) Bowman, Bill Bowman, infant sister, Laura Belle Bowman, Edith (Lester) Reistroffer, Catherine (Iver) Bollen, Mary (John) Putman and Betty Baxter.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the Bellevue Police Department and Ambulance volunteers for all of their support over the years, the staff of Manor Care, the staff of Hospice of Dubuque as well as for the love, support and kindness of many dear friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Harold’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.