MANCHESTER, Iowa — Alice P. Freiburger, 90, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Visitation will be held, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a Scripture Service and Rosary at 2:30 p.m. at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 5:30 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Reverend Gabriel Anderson officiating.
Burial will take place on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Alice was born May 25, 1931, in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of John L. and Agnes A. (Gravel) Prier. She attended St. Joseph’s School in Farley, Monticello, Castle Grove District #8 and St. Joseph in Prairieburg, Iowa. Alice helped on the farm with her family and did domestic work for others. She married Earl Freibuger on September 23, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairieburg. The couple farmed near Earlville and then moved to a farm near Manchester in 1957, where they raised their family. Alice and Earl moved into Manchester in December of 1981. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester. Alice enjoyed working in her garden, going to dances with Earl, praying the rosary and was a caregiver to many. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Alice is survived by her eight children, Mary (Joe) Barker of Dyersville, Joseph Freiburger of Manchester, Francis (Joyce) Freiburger of Dubuque, Thomas Freiburger of Manchester, Agnes Cannon of Manchester, Anna Freiburger of Ankeny, Louis (Victoria) Freiburger of Manchester, and Rose Thompson of Austin, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Agnes Prier; husband, Earl Freiburger; daughter Theresa Marie Freiburger in 1960; son-in-law, David Cannon; and sister, Mary Dingbaum.