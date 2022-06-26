DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ruth Helen Heim passed away on May 11, 2022.
Ruth was born January 17, 1949, in Bellevue, Iowa to Robert F. Heim & Bernice C. (Roling) Heim. She graduated from Leo High School in Holy Cross, IA in 1967, and then attended Patricia Stevens College in Chicago, IL in 1968.
Ruth accepted a position at United Airlines where she worked for 36 years until her retirement. She worked in reservations, special charters flights, and Hawaii vacation packages.
Ruth met the love of her life, Bob Chabak, and they were united in marriage on July 28, 1979. They settled down in Roselle, IL, where they bought & renovated a home together. They enjoyed antiques and crafting. Ruth and Bob had a wonderful life together until his passing on July 12, 1990.
Ruth always made sure that family & friends received birthday and holiday cards, often with news articles or cartoon clippings enclosed.
Ruth was a caregiver. Family and friends that were in need were always a priority to her. She would drop everything and do whatever she could to help those in need.
Travel was an important part of her life for both work and leisure, and Ruth passed that on to her grandkids. She took them on wonderful adventures and showed them unique places on their summer vacations. After each trip, Ruth put together scrapbooks with photos from the trip so they could be fondly remembered by her grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Chabak; stepdaughter, Stacy Chabak; son-in-law, Matt Fiala; parents and step-mother, Shirley Heim; nieces and nephews, Hedi Heim, Kimberly Wessels, Rob Roling and James Sudmeier; and brother-in-law, Bill Chabak.
Ruth is survived by her step-daughter, Kim Chabak; grandchildren Cory (Kim) Fiala, Kevin (Hayleigh Rowe) Fiala, Kurtis Dix, Kora-lee Dix, Keeler Dix, Kesslyn Dix; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Carter and Rowen Fiala; siblings, Thomas (Bev) Heim of New Albin, IA, Patricia (George) Penokie of Rochester, MN, Harold (Sherri) Heim of Manchester, IA, Alice (Dale) Roling of Prairie Du Chien, WI, Rosalie (Russell) Sudmeier of New Vienna, IA, Brenda (Pat) Wessels of Dyersville, IA, Marvin (Laurie) Heim of Decorah, IA, George Heim of Dubuque, IA, Kenneth (Bonnie) Heim of Caledonia, MN, Frank (Michelle) Heim of Platteville, WI, Karen (Greg) Amadon of Seattle, WA, and David (Laurie) Heim of Luxemburg, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law; Mary Hartman of Versailles, MO, Dodie Chabak Stiefel of Sioux City, IA, Cheryl (Ed) Allen of Fairfax, IA, Carol (Jeff) Stiefel of Independence, IA, Alice (Rick) Rizzato of Las Vegas, NV and Dorita Chabak of Decatur, IL; many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Ruth will be held at DuPage Memorial Chapel (951 W. Washington Street, West Chicago, IL) on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10 AM-12:30 PM with a service beginning at 11:30 AM. A visitation will also be held at St. Francis Xavier Grade School Auditorium (203 2nd Street, Dyersville, IA) on July 2, 2022, from 10 AM-12 PM where a memorial service will commence at 12 pm Noon. Private burial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Camp Courageous, c/o George Heim, 12007 190th Street, PO Box 418, Monticello, IA 52310-0418 https://campcourageous.org/, Phone: 319-465-5916
The family would like to specially thank Amita Health Alexian Brothers Hospice staff for their wonderful care and compassion during Ruth’s final days.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.