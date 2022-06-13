Susan C. Bauer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Jacob W. Beam, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jon D. Cloyd Jr., Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road.
John K. Freiburger, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Service: 11 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, New Melleray.
Marvin J. Funke, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Marge R. Gothard, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Hayley A. Hubbell, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Pamela R. Kass, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Gerald J. Kirby, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Linda L. Lock, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, and 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Monticello. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Charles J. Mason, Bradenton, Fla. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Kathaleen M. Nelson, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Charles J. Neyens, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Vicki J. Stilson, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lenore M. Wimmer, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Dianne A. Zink, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth.
