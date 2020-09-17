Lawrence F. “Larry” Kruse, 75 of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, as the result of an auto accident.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Rev. Mark Osterhaus will preside and Rev. Phil Kruse will concelebrate. Masks are required and social distancing should be observed. Mass will be broadcast on Facebook at Kramer Funeral Home.
Since Larry so generously deeded his body to science, burial will be held at a later date at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville.
Larry was born April 21, 1945, near Chicago, IL, the son of Leander “Moose” & Margaret (Milbert) Kruse. He graduated from St. Leo High School in Chicago, earned a BA at Loras College and a Master’s Degree from the University of Notre Dame. He taught at RHCL in Holy Cross, IA and over 20 years at NICC in Peosta.
Since retirement he was an active volunteer at the Presentation Lantern Center, a center offering hospitality, educational opportunities and advocacy to adult immigrants.
Survivors include his brother, Giles (Rosemarie) Kruse, of Henderson, NV; a niece, Dr. Amy Kruse (husband, Tom Clemence), of Arlington, VA; nephews, Matthew and David Shuemaker, both of Lombard, IL; and many loving cousins & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Catherine (Harry) Shuemaker.
Condolences may be sent to Lawrence Kruse in c/o Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SE, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 or sent online to www.kramerfuneral.com. Please keep the family in your thoughts & prayers.