FARLEY, Iowa — Willis E. “Bill” Schroeder, 89, of Farley, Iowa, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation for Bill will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, where the Farley American Legion will meet in a body at 7 p.m. Private graveside services for Bill will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, with full military honors afforded by the Farley American Legion Post #656.
Bill was born September 2, 1930, in Jackson County, Iowa, son of William and Louisa (Schlesch) Schroeder. He received his education in the Jackson County Country schools. On June 21, 1952, he was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Streif at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley. She preceded him in death on January 29, 2009. He operated Tavern’s alongside his wife in Epworth, Farley and later in Bankston, Iowa.
He was a Navy veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Farley American Legion Post #656.
He is survived by his 14 children, Bill (Katie) Hansen, of California, Pam Fern and Randy (Anne) Schroeder, both of Farley, Sharon (Al) Grisanti, of Florida, Bob Schroeder and Steve (Sharon) Schroeder, both of Farley, Mike (Linda) Schroeder, of Dyersville, Iowa, Mark (Linda) Schroeder, of Dubuque, Nancy (Tom) Brown, of Missouri, Pat (Ann) Schroeder, of Zwingle, Iowa, Darla Hermsen, of Missouri, Tom (Janette) Schroeder, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Brian Schroeder, of Florida, and Sam (Lolita) Schroeder, of Phoenix, Ariz.; 26 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings; one sister, Willy Schuller, of Dubuque; and one sister-in-law, Joyce (Tony) Callahan, of Marion, Iowa.
He is preceded in death by parents; his wife; two sons-in-law, Mark Hermsen and Mark Fern; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Melvin, Leslie, Eldon and Milo; and two sisters, Sally Trowbridge and Norie Felderman.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hawkeye Care Center for all the wonderful care given to Bill.