Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Joy Blackburn, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Church.
Richard E. Howe, Waukon, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Mary L. Green, Cascade, Iowa — Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mathias Catholic Church, Cascade.
Doris P. Ludovissy, Edgewood, Iowa — 10:30 a.m. today, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 to 10:25 a.m. at the church.
Kenneth L. Meyer, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Lyle E. Orcutt, Earlville, Iowa — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Earlville United Parish. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Eunice Schlee, Postville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home, Postville.
Stanley J. Steffen, Luxemburg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa.