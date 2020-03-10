MCGREGOR, Iowa — Clyde Richard Thompson, 81, of McGregor, Iowa, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Friday. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, in Monona, Iowa, with Rev. Mel Harris as the officiant. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Giard Cemetery in Giard, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.