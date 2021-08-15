EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Robert (Bob) Allen Dean, 62, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 15, 1958, in Dubuque, the son of William (Bud) and Mahala (Tillie) (Harry) Dean. Bob was raised in Rickardsville area and attended Western Dubuque High School.
In 1982 Bob’s mother wanted to introduce him to a gal named Deanna but she declined and so her best friend Liz agreed to meet him and so the romance began. Bob and Liz had a short engagement as Bob told all his friends he wasn’t getting married until he was 25. Bob and Elizabeth (Liz) Tibbott were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Greeley on October 15, 1983, on his 25th birthday.
They resided at North Buena Vista for three years then moved to Otter Creek in 1986 and spent 24 years there until moving to their current residence at Edgewood. Bob worked at Dubuque Stamping and Manufacturing for 30 years retiring in 2007. He was only retired for two weeks and then went to work for Bowman Farms until they moved to Edgewood. Bob worked for a couple of farmers and at Norby’s Farm Fleet for a few years. Eventually he had enough of punching a time clock and he enjoyed doing what he wanted when he wanted, that included farming his own farm which he had done his entire life. In 2017, Bob and Liz purchased a concrete lawn ornament business which he continued to operate until his health wouldn’t allow it.
Bob enjoyed farming but what he mostly loved was coon hunting. In his younger days he hunted the hills of Buenie with his dad, brother, cousins and uncle. It was in his blood. He loved taking his children and neighborhood boys out on the big hunt and couldn’t wait for opening night. He loved listening to the dogs treeing the coon. He also enjoyed trapping and deer hunting. Bob formed many friendships and had many hunting buddies and loved taking the young ones out to show them how it was done.
Bob’s most treasured moments was the time spent with his family and especially his grandchildren which brought him much happiness. They loved it when grandpa would take them for a mule ride across the creek and out into the timber.
Survivors of Bob include his wife, Liz of 37 years. His four children, Jason and fiancé Amanda Balk and their children, Alivia, Aubrie, and Autumn; Justin and his wife Shelby and their children, BeauAnne and Case; Chelsea and her daughters, Luka and Paisley; and Ethan and his wife Ruthann and their children Evelyn, Adalyn, Gracie, and Noah. Bob is also survived by his brother, Bill (Deb Betts) Dean; his father-in-law, Merwin Tibbott; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barb Staton, Dale (Penny) Tibbott, Jim (friend Shannon) Tibbott, Ed (Renee) Tibbott, Bev (Burdette) Conner, Larry (Teresa) Tibbott, Joe (Jayne) Tibbott and Terry McAllister. He is also survived by a special guy that he considered his own son, Garret Bickell and his wife Katie and their children, Cole and Iris; his loving dogs, Eddie and Kandi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sharon McAllister, his mother-in-law, Mary Tibbott and a very special uncle that meant the world to him, Raymond Dean.
Thank you all for your thoughts, prayers and support throughout Bob’s journey. Cancer sucks but he put up a hell of a fight right up to the very end.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home of Edgewood is assisting the family.
Prayer Service: 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Buena Vista, with Reverend Marvin Bries officiating.
Visitation: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Buena Vista.
Interment: Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery — North Buena Vista.