Darlene E. Berzle, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today,
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 2001 Saint Joseph St. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Robert E. Connolly, Dubuque — Private services: 4:30 p.m. today, Windsor Park Retirement Apartments, 801 Davis St. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today at the apartment complex.
Eldon E. Eganhouse, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the
service.
Virgil L. Gaul, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Michelle Gray, Hopkinton, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Golden Congregational Church in rural Ryan, IA. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, IA.
Gary J. Heinricy, La Motte, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Church, Bellevue.
Doris S. Kitto, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of service today at the church.
Ellen C. Maloney Wittenbrink, Galena, Ill. — Gathering:
4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Paul E. Meloy, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday,
Nov. 11, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Clarence D. Miles, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m.
today, Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 1795 Jackson St.
Pamela L. Miller, Dubuque — Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, Grand View United Methodist Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Deborah S. Morehouse, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
David O. Neyens, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Ave.
Richard N. Osterhaus, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, Dyersville.
Barbarann G. Price, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Janis J. Schaefer, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Fennimore United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore.
Jane E. Smith, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth, IA.
Marie A. Stimpson — Services: 5 p.m. with a Celebration of Life 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at South Slope Community Center, 980 N. Front Street, North Liberty, IA.
David L. Sturmer, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m.
today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.
Leta M. Wagner, Gilbert, Ariz. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Joseph Key West Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at the church.