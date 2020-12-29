EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Kenneth R. Hoftender, 83, of East Moline, formerly of Milan, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Visitors will be required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with services.
Kenneth was born on March 12, 1937 in Dubuque, IA, the son of Raymond and Marcella (Opghenhafen) Hoftender. He married Fredricka Lanham on July 5, 1958 in East Dubuque, IL. Kenneth worked at John Deere and Co. for 43 years in clerical/management. He enjoyed traveling and playing golf. Kenneth was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He loved spending time with his family and watching all his children and grandchildren play sports and playing card games.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Fredricka Hoftender, East Moline; children, Karen (Chris) O’Ferrell, TX, Brian (Gina) Hoftender, OK, Sharon Wilson, East Moline, Amy (Mike) Ward, East Moline, Jay Hoftender, Moline, Tim (Heather) Hoftender, Orion, Ann (Darren) Patrick, TX, and Alan (Allison) Hoftender, Moline; 16 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and siblings, Carol Klinkhammer and Dorrance Hoftender. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be left to Kenneth’s family at www.wheelanpressly.com.