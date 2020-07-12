FARLEY, Iowa — Gavin Riley Stuart, 11, son of Jeremy “Moose” and Katie (Sweeney) Stuart, of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully into heaven surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Unity Point Finley Hospital Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Gavin will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Social distancing guidelines as suggested by the federal and state guidelines will be followed. Face masks are suggested. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Gavin Stuart Family at P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
A Mass of Christian burial for Gavin will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating and Rev. Tom McDermott concelebrating. Burial will be held in St. John’s Cemetery in Placid, Iowa.
Gavin was born August 8, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa, son of Jeremy “Moose” and Katie (Sweeney) Stuart. Gavin was born a fighter, and overcame every struggle in his life with style and grace. His smile, laughter, and brutal honesty will be missed by so many. Gavin touched so many lives in his time here on Earth. Please continue to share stories and memories with his family, to bring smiles and laughter in his memory.
Gavin attended Epworth Elementary and later, Peosta Elementary where he recently completed 5th grade. The Western Dubuque family was one of the biggest blessings in Gavin’s life. Gavin enjoyed swimming, watching funny videos and hanging with “The Boys” in Dad’s garage.
He is survived by his parents Jeremy “Moose” and Katie Stuart, of Farley, IA; two sisters, Madalyn and Karli Stuart, of Farley, IA; his very special Grandmother and best friend, Jane Sweeney, of Epworth, IA; aunts and uncles, Jodi Stuart, Steve Krier and Maureen Hall, all of Dubuque, IA, Tim (Brenda) Gerhard, of Peosta, IA, Tim (Kathy) Sweeney, of Dyersville, IA, and Matt Sweeney, of Epworth, IA.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Beverly Stuart; maternal grandfather, Lloyd Sweeney; and two uncles, Kevin Stuart and Brian Hall.
If you would like to view video tribute or send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.