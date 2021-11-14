CASCADE, Iowa — Donald J. Duffy, 82, Cascade, Iowa left his earthly home early Friday, November 12, 2021 to reunite with his Angels in Heaven.
Family will greet friends of Donald from 9 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial Mass for Donald will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2011 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Temple Hill, Iowa.
Donald was born August 21, 1939 in Cascade, Iowa, son of William and Mary (Felton) Duffy. He received his education in the former St. Peter’s Catholic School in Temple Hill, Iowa. Donald worked on the family farm in the rural Temple Hill area for 60 years. Donnie was a die-hard Chicago Cubs Fan to the core; his mood was often determined by whether or not the Cubs won that day. He was a simple man that enjoyed the simple things in life such as ice cream, puzzles, and spending quality time with his family.
He was a member of St. Peter’s Parish in Temple Hill, Iowa.
He is survived by seven siblings, Rose (Kenneth) Zieser of Coggon, Gerald “Bud” Duffy of Cascade, Marilyn (Harlan) Zuber of Williamsburg, Eldon “Dick” Duffy of Cascade, Mary (Wayne) Koutny of Cedar Rapids, Carol (Eldon) Rohlena of Pueblo West, CO, and Tom (Sandy) Duffy of Cascade; one brother-in-law, Dan (Diane) Nolte of Watkins; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Joseph Duffy on March 28, 2008; a sister, Jean Nolte on June 17, 2010; four siblings in infancy; and many aunts and uncles.