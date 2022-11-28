Donald J. Davis, Sherrill, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Breitbach’s Country Dining, 563 Balltown Road, Sherrill.
Doris Donovan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
John F. Gallagher, Bellevue, Iowa — Graveside service: 10 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery.
James J. Henry, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Berniece Knippel, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m., with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m., today; and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, St. Francis Basilica Catholic Church, Dyersville.
Everley K. Krier, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Church of the Resurrection.
Herbert J. Lange, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, Wis.
Rose C. Oldenburg, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a parish rosary service at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
John R. Ressler, Cascade, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Lauretta J. Rod, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Margie J. Roth, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with parish prayer service at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29; and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Jason C. Sturtevant, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Celebration of life: Following services Tuesday, Manny’s, Savanna.
