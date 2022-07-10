SANTA FE, NM — Joanne Timmer Ennis, 81, formerly of Farley, Ia., and currently of Santa Fe, NM., passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in the comfort of her home.
She was born on June 18, 1941 in Dyersville, IA to Florian and Leona (Griffin) Timmer. Joanne graduated from St. Joseph’s Schools in Farley and Clarke University in Dubuque, with a BA degree in English. She taught high school in Peoria, Illinois, where she met Donald Ennis and they were married on November 23, 1968 at St. Joseph’s Church in Farley. In 1983, the family moved to Garland, TX, where she was employed as a computer analyst for the City of Garland Public Libraries. Upon retirement Joanne volunteered as a tutor at an elementary school in Dallas, with Meals on Wheels, and taught adult English as a Second Language (ESL) in Garland. Joanne was well known for her kindness, always lending a helping hand, and loved a good laugh. She loved to travel domestically and abroad with family. She lived a full and active life despite the losses of her son Daniel and later her daughter Jill Ann but through it all she kept her faith in God. She was preceded in death by her parents Leona (Griffin) and Florian Timmer, son Daniel Ennis, daughter Jill (Ennis) Shelby, nephew Brandon Cloutier, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Edward and Ruth Ennis.
She is survived by her husband Donald Ennis of Santa Fe, NM, two sons Michael Ennis of Chico, CA and David Ennis (Melissa) of Santa Fe, a grandson Brian Ennis, sister Mary Lou Timmer Bousselot (Michael), brother Kenneth Timmer (Lauren), sister Nancy Timmer Cloutier (Michael), and many nieces and nephews. Funeral mass and interment took place at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, 3900 Rowlett Rd, Rowlett, TX. Donations in memory of Joanne Ennis can be made to Catholic Relief Services https://support.crs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.