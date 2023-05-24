Helen Carew Steele, age 97, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at home with family by her side.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 26, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. David Schatz officiating and Msgr. Richard Funke Concelebrating. Private entombment will be in St. Joseph Chapel Mausoleum at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Recommended for you
Helen was born on September 29, 1925, in Dubuque, Iowa, to loving parents, Neil and Mary (Maloy) Carew. She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was employed by Medical Associates Dubuque in 1950.
She was united in loving marriage for 49 years with Don T. Patrick Steele, until Don’s passing on December 29, 1998.
Helen lived her life in faith, surrounded by family and friends. Her home was the center of our family and the place of fond memories for many years. Helen cherished the Plymouth Court neighborhood and enjoyed following neighborhood kids throughout their lives.
Helen had a wonderful community in Dubuque, including St. Columbkille’s Parish and Dubuque Golf and Country Club, where she was active in golf, tennis, and bridge.
Surviving are her children Mary Kay Mickelson of Des Moines, Ellen Steele Allare (Greg Allare) of Phoenix, Arizona, Michael D. Steele (Susan) of Dubuque, and Brigid Ann Steele (Michael Matone) of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; and her grandchildren John Mickelson (Brooke) and their children, Jack, Tucker, Hansen and Hunter, Ashley and Danny Steele, Katie Allare (Joe Verburgt), and Gregory (Rachel) Allare and their daughter Violet, and many nieces and nephews throughout the country.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Don T. Patrick and her sons, Timothy Emmett and Pat. She was also preceded in death by her parents Neil and Mary Carew, and her siblings, Joseph Carew, Margaret Mary Simon, and Alan Carew.
A special thanks to Ann, Danguole, Tall Helen and Hillary.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church.