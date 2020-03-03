WEST UNION, Iowa — Lorna Bernau, 89, of West Union, Iowa, died February 28, 2020, at Stoney Brook Village, West Union, Iowa.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, Iowa. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Bethel Presbyterian Church, West Union, Iowa, with the Rev. Don Best as the officiant. Inurnment will be held at a later date at West Union Cemetery, West Union, Iowa. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home, West Union, Iowa, is helping the family with the arrangements.