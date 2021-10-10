NORMAL, Ill. — Clair D. Barth, 76, of Normal and formerly of Platteville, Wis., died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Hillside Cemetery in Platteville.

Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, Wis., is assisting the family.

