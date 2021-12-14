Theron L. Nothaft, 88, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his home after complications from heart failure.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, The Rev. Dr. Kevin Goodrich will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. — 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Theron was born on September 18, 1933 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the son of Norma (Olson) and Frank Nothaft. He resided in Cashton, Wisconsin for years until moving to Dubuque with his parents and sibling. He loved to reminisce about his childhood days of living on the farm.
Theron was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. He retired from John Deere Dubuque Works after working there for thirty-four years. After retiring he worked as a part time driver for Hartig Drug Pharmaceutical Service.
Theron married Carole J. Mann at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque, and had two children, Laura and Lisa.
He married Alice L. (Kettering) on May 26, 1984 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Theron was an outdoorsman. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed hunting for many years with his “own” special friends. His interests included long-bow hunting, fishing, and other outdoor sports. He enjoyed teaching his children to appreciate nature.
He was an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Dubuque. He was a past member of the Dubuque Field archery Club.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; children, Laura (Troy) Lash, and Lisa (Roger) Higgins; five step children, Steven (Colleen) Kettering, Pamela (Norm) Thompson, Nancy Wortley, Michael Kettering and David (Jennifer) Kettering; grandchildren, Jessica and Sarah Oberbroeckling and Rachel and Audrey Lash; step- grandchildren, Jeremy Isenhart, Alison, Ryan (Nikki) Isenhart, Shaun Kettering, Hailey, Benjamin, and Casey Kettering; and 10 great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Mitchell Oberbroeckling; a son-in-law, Dick Wortley; and his brother, William Nothaft.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. John’s Episcopal Church.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to the 4th floor staff at the Finley Hospital and to Hospice of Dubuque. Special thanks to ALL of our caring neighbors especially Harv and Kathy Pitz.