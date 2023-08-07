Douglas J. Crosby, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Gerald Gassman, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the cathedral.
Douglas Gudenkauf, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Velda M. Holloman, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Dawson Funeral Services, Wyoming. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Marcella C. Kieler, Florence, Ariz. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Anna Mae T. Lewis, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8,
with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Dennis O’Neill, Muscatine, Iowa — Memorial serivce: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Grey House at Four Mounds. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Four Mounds.
Gerald Ostrander, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Jeanine C. Smith, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, with a Rosary at 3:45 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the church.
Richard Sturman, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, First Presbyterian Church. Memorial service: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Kathleen Yager, Dubuque: Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the cathedral.